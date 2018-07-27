Critical Review: PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) vs. Fiserv (FISV)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 24.76% 44.13% 11.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PagSeguro Digital and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 2 1 7 0 2.50 Fiserv 0 9 4 0 2.31

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $36.70, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $71.04, suggesting a potential downside of 8.00%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Fiserv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $790.32 million 4.60 $149.95 million $0.57 51.77 Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.55 $1.25 billion $2.56 30.16

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats PagSeguro Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

