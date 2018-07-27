Critical Comparison: Fair Isaac (FICO) & B. Riley Financial (RILY)

Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $932.17 million 6.57 $128.25 million $3.98 51.55 B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.81 $11.55 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fair Isaac does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 1 0 2.33 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $171.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.49%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 12.77% 34.23% 10.96% B. Riley Financial 0.56% 12.71% 2.48%

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

