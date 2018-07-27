Critical Comparison: Elevate Credit (ELVT) vs. BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR)

Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) and BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

This table compares Elevate Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.58 -$6.91 million $0.16 58.25 BLUCORA INC Common Stock $509.56 million 3.50 $27.03 million $1.22 31.11

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit. BLUCORA INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Elevate Credit has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 0.13% 12.91% 2.02% BLUCORA INC Common Stock 7.84% 13.11% 7.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevate Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 2 4 0 2.67 BLUCORA INC Common Stock 0 2 4 0 2.67

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a consensus price target of $37.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than BLUCORA INC Common Stock.

Summary

BLUCORA INC Common Stock beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.