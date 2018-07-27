Credit Suisse Group Raises Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.30 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $2.25, hitting $19.79, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 484,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,555. Under Armour Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $119,578.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

