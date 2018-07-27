Credit Suisse Group Lowers New Gold (NGD) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $1.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.20.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut New Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,239,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.01 million. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

