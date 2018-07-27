Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bazaarvoice (BV)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bazaarvoice has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Bazaarvoice opened at $22.82 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Bazaarvoice has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bazaarvoice in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bazaarvoice by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bazaarvoice by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bazaarvoice by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 239,154 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bazaarvoice by 1,542.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,598,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,044 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

