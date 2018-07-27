Creative Planning Purchases 5,469 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

