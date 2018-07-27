Creative Planning Purchases 2,789 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,518 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,515,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 837,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 278,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $13,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $196,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

