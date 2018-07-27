Crane Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share (CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Crane in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

Crane stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Crane has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,264,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

