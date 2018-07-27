Cowen Inc Class A (COWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Cowen Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Cowen Inc Class A stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 5,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19. Cowen Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Get Cowen Inc Class A alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of Cowen Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 705,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,148.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 14,500 shares of Cowen Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $221,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 793,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,348.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. BidaskClub raised Cowen Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Cowen Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cowen Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Cowen Inc Class A Company Profile

Cowen Group, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.