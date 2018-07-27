Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $16,375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications opened at $51.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

