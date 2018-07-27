Covestro (1COV) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.53 ($108.85).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro traded up €1.88 ($2.21), hitting €82.02 ($96.49), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,200,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.