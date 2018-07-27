CounterPath (CPAH) Issues Earnings Results

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%.

Shares of CounterPath opened at $2.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. CounterPath has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $7.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

