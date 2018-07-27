CoStar Group (CSGP) PT Raised to $475.00 at SunTrust Banks

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.09.

CoStar Group stock traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $255.41 and a 12-month high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 24,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.03, for a total transaction of $9,209,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 299.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CoStar Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

