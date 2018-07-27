COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. COSTAMARE Inc/SH reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

Get COSTAMARE Inc/SH alerts:

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE Inc/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 402,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 606,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 168,122 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 134.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 386,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.