Cosan (CZZ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cosan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Cosan will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cosan by 71.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 29.6% during the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.