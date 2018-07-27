Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $9.95 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006733 BTC on popular exchanges including DExtop, CoinEx, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00412140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00173723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029613 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinBene, DExtop, DragonEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

