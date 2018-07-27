Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a $28.83 rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust traded up $0.87, reaching $29.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 108,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,031. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $66,938.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

