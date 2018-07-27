Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7,590.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,502 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Novartis opened at $83.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Novartis’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

