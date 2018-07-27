Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 27.8% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 457.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

