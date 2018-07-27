Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,829 Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

