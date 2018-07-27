Cormark Weighs in on Stars Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stars Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Stars Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stars Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $4,297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $505,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

