Cormark Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q1 2019 Earnings (FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $14.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$725.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$720.00 to C$770.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$850.00 price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$703.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares opened at C$724.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$588.44 and a 12 month high of C$788.88.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.29 by C($3.36). The company had revenue of C$6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$711.50, for a total value of C$426,900.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$559.00, for a total value of C$745,147.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,933 shares of company stock worth $1,932,567 over the last three months.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

