Corelogic (CLGX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of Corelogic traded down $0.50, reaching $49.50, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,514. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.74 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $40,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $213,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 8,732.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.