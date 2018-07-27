Corelogic (CLGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Corelogic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic traded down $1.01, hitting $48.99, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 933,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,967. Corelogic has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $40,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 532,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,335,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth about $8,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,663,000 after acquiring an additional 158,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 601.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.