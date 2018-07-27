Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $234.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.07 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

