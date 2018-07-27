Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,380 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,661,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,937,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 87.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,365 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

VSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Argus raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of VSM stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.