Convergys Corp (CVG) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Convergys makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Convergys were worth $106,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of CVG stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Convergys Corp has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.28 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Convergys’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

CVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

