Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477,368 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV opened at $7.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.04. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

