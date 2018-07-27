Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target lifted by Imperial Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an inline rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV opened at $7.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.