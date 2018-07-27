Contrasting Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) and Walt Disney (DIS)

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ: VIAB) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class B and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom, Inc. Class B 16.74% 24.97% 6.76% Walt Disney 20.16% 21.13% 10.27%

78.0% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viacom, Inc. Class B and Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom, Inc. Class B 3 19 5 0 2.07 Walt Disney 2 11 12 1 2.46

Viacom, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Viacom, Inc. Class B’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viacom, Inc. Class B is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Dividends

Viacom, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Viacom, Inc. Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class B and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom, Inc. Class B $13.26 billion 0.89 $1.87 billion $3.77 7.79 Walt Disney $55.14 billion 3.04 $8.98 billion $5.70 19.76

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Viacom, Inc. Class B. Viacom, Inc. Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viacom, Inc. Class B has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Viacom, Inc. Class B on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

