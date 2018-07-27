Contrasting Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) & CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) and CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and CoBiz Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CoBiz Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

CoBiz Financial has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given CoBiz Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoBiz Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CoBiz Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CoBiz Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.23% 8.32% 0.65% CoBiz Financial 20.43% 13.50% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CoBiz Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.37 billion 1.20 $2.58 billion $11.46 3.40 CoBiz Financial $177.19 million 5.30 $32.91 million $0.95 23.35

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoBiz Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoBiz Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoBiz Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

