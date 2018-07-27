Contrasting First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) and Its Peers

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) is one of 21 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Choice Healthcare Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million -$3.88 million -8.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 370.87

First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors -98.42% -132.69% -39.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors 119 507 597 29 2.43

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 6.68%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

