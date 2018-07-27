Contrasting CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR (CCOEY) & Dell Technologies (DVMT)

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: CCOEY) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR alerts:

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of -4.75, meaning that its share price is 575% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR and Dell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR $850.63 million 6.55 $98.43 million $0.18 70.67 Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.92 -$3.73 billion $6.17 15.30

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies does not pay a dividend. CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR and Dell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $17.84, indicating a potential upside of 40.25%. Dell Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR is more favorable than Dell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR 12.93% 13.31% 9.26% Dell Technologies -3.69% 27.01% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates ?Plaza Capcom? amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses music CDs and merchandise; and develops game content into movies and animated television programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions consisting of flash arrays, scale-out files, object platforms, and other software solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyper scale servers. The VMware segment offers compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security infrastructure software, including software-defined data center products, such as vSphere, vSAN, VMware NSX, and vRealize products; VMware Cloud solution that enables customers to run, manage, connect, and secure applications across private and public clouds; and end-user computing products comprising Workspace ONE solution, which enables IT organizations to deliver access to applications, data, and devices. The company also provides cybersecurity solutions; intelligence-driven information security solutions; cloud-native platform for software development and IT operations; cloud-based integration services; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; and financing services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.