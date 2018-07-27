ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Price Down 11.4%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) fell 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. 1,467,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 172,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRX. ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.45.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). analysts forecast that ContraFect Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ContraFect by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

