Continental (CON) PT Set at €250.00 by equinet

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by stock analysts at equinet in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($297.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($287.28).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental opened at €197.80 ($232.71) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.