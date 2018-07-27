Constellium NV (CSTM) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $5,208,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,750,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $43,379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $3,548,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CSTM opened at $12.95 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

