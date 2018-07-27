Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

