CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CONSOL Coal Resources opened at $15.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.32. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%. equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

