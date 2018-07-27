CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
CONSOL Coal Resources opened at $15.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.32. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%. equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile
CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.
