CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CONSOL Coal Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.8411781331161 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources remained flat at $$15.95 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This is a boost from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

