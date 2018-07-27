Conning Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $50.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

