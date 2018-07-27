Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 145.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 42.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Albemarle opened at $93.06 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

