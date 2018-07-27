Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,416 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In related news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $7,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,456,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,463,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment opened at $66.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.10. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 19.38%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

