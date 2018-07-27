Comparing Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) & Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE: RCI) and Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and Liberty Global PLC Class C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. Class B $10.91 billion 2.35 $1.32 billion $2.71 18.39 Liberty Global PLC Class C $15.05 billion 1.39 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Dividends

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Liberty Global PLC Class C does not pay a dividend. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global PLC Class C has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Liberty Global PLC Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and Liberty Global PLC Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 12.66% 29.52% 6.87% Liberty Global PLC Class C -20.88% -35.66% -5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and Liberty Global PLC Class C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 0 3 2 0 2.40 Liberty Global PLC Class C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rogers Communications Inc. Class B is more favorable than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B beats Liberty Global PLC Class C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million subscribers. The company's Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers, businesses, and enterprises; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control services. This segment also offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets through its sales team, third-party retailers, and a network of third-party channel distributors to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. It distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and other retail locations. This segment had approximately 2.2 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.7 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes 4.3 million homes. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

