Comparing Novavax (NVAX) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novavax and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -529.93% N/A -58.74% Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.90% -46.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novavax and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 3 4 0 2.38 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 190.29%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $78.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Novavax has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $31.18 million 14.81 -$183.76 million ($0.63) -1.92 Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -21.19

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novavax beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial. Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

