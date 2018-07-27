Comparing La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) & Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 2 0 4 0 2.33 Halozyme Therapeutics 2 2 4 0 2.25

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $61.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $620,000.00 1,434.45 -$114.80 million ($5.41) -6.29 Halozyme Therapeutics $316.61 million 7.84 $62.97 million $0.45 38.33

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical N/A -118.62% -97.15% Halozyme Therapeutics 21.52% 45.31% 15.93%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The company is developing LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company's pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. In addition, the company develops PEGylated adenosine deaminase 2, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets adenosine. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Alexion Pharma Holding. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

