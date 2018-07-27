Comparing Kroger (KR) & Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (CUYTF)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kroger and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 2.93% 29.59% 5.26% Etablissementen Franz Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.66 billion 0.19 $1.91 billion $2.04 14.04 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Etablissementen Franz Colruyt.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kroger and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 1 14 7 0 2.27 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kroger currently has a consensus target price of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Etablissementen Franz Colruyt.

Summary

Kroger beats Etablissementen Franz Colruyt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and convenience stores comprise a limited assortment of staple food items and general merchandise, as well as sells fuel. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail, and Wholesale and Foodservice segments. The company operates food retail store network that includes 237 Colruyt stores, 129 OKay stores, 24 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores and 24 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. It also operates 74 Colruyt retail stores and 2 Dreamland stores in France. In addition, the company operates 215 Spar retail stores; and 118 petrol stations in Belgium and 39 in France under the DATS 24 name. Further, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service that offers various product categories, including cooking and dining, bed and bath, terrace and garden, etc.; Collect&Go, an online shopping service; and ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products. Additionally, it provides purchasing, storage, and transport services for independent stores; groceries, dairy products, meat products, drinks, maintenance products, and frozen products; operates 62 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for men and women; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; processes meat products; and provides dry, fresh, and deep-frozen products. Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV also offers print and document management services; generates green power with wind turbines and solar panels, as well as combined heat and power generation facilities; and invests in offshore wind farms. The company offers its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as for schools, hospitals, reception centers, hospitality sector, and caterers. Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

