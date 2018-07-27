Comparing HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY) & Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get HENDERSON Ld De/S alerts:

HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HENDERSON Ld De/S and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than HENDERSON Ld De/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 7.53 $3.90 billion $0.57 9.42 Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 35.55 -$70,000.00 $0.67 50.16

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. HENDERSON Ld De/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 14.26% 1.42% 1.21%

Dividends

HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HENDERSON Ld De/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats HENDERSON Ld De/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Receive News & Ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.