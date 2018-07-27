Comparing Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Yum! Brands (YUM)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Darden Restaurants and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 9 14 0 2.61 Yum! Brands 0 10 12 0 2.55

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $110.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.65 $596.00 million $4.81 22.44 Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.36 $1.34 billion $2.96 26.77

Yum! Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darden Restaurants. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 7.38% 29.02% 11.30% Yum! Brands 25.60% -17.70% 21.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Darden Restaurants pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Darden Restaurants on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

