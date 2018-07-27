Comparing Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) & Schlumberger (SLB)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 2.37% 71.49% 4.18% Schlumberger -2.34% 6.25% 3.30%

Dividends

Cypress Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cypress Energy Partners pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Schlumberger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $286.34 million 0.31 -$810,000.00 $0.50 15.04 Schlumberger $30.44 billion 3.04 -$1.51 billion $1.50 44.57

Cypress Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger. Cypress Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Energy Partners and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Schlumberger 0 2 24 0 2.92

Cypress Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $79.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Schlumberger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Cypress Energy Partners.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Cypress Energy Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems. It offers project coordination, staking, pig tracking, maintenance and construction inspection, ultrasonic nondestructive examination, and related data management services. The IS segment provides hydrostatic testing and related services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering to natural gas, petroleum, and pipeline construction companies. It performs various integrity services on newly constructed and existing oil and natural gas pipelines. The W&ES segment provides saltwater disposal (SWD) services; and owns and operates eight commercial SWD facilities in the Bakken Shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota, as well as one SWD facilities in the Permian Basin in Texas. This segment also provides flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; offers water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages existing SWD facilities. It serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

